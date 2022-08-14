Vishal Tiwari
Aug 14 ,2022
India vs Zimbabwe: List of records that could be broken as Men in Blue face the Chevrons
Image: AP/Twitter/ZimCricket
Shikhar Dhawan is just 202 runs away from becoming India's leading ODI run-scorer in Harare.
Image: BCCI
KL Rahul is 366 runs away from reaching the 2000-run milestone in ODI cricket.
Image: BCCI
Sikandar Raza is 290 runs away from reaching the 6000-run mark in international cricket.
Image: ICC
Ryan Burl is five wickets away from completing 50 international wickets. He has 32 T20I wickets, 9 ODI wickets, and 4 Test wickets.
Image: ICC
KL Rahul is seven catches away from completing 100 international catches.
Image: ICC
Shikhar Dhawan is 433 runs away from completing 11,000 runs in international cricket.
Image: ICC
