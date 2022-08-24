Sneha Biswas
Aug 24 ,2022
'Indian 2': Kamal Haasan starrer action thriller's shoot resumes with Pooja ceremony
After a long hiatus of more than two years, the makers of Kamal Haasan and S Shankar's 'Indian 2' have resumed the shoot on August 24.
Image: Twitter@LycaProductions
The shoot began with a mahurat pooja in Chennai.
Image: Instagram@bosstvtamil
Lyca Productions took to their official Twitter and shared a few photos from the ceremony.
Image: Instagram@cinemavikatan
Kamal Haasan was missing from the event and is most likely to join the team in September.
Image: Instagram@eye_cam_production
In the pictures, filmmaker S Shankar is present at the mahurat along with the rest of the crew
Image: Twitter@LycaProductions
The cast and crew were all smiles as they posed for a group picture with each other.
Image: Twitter@LycaProductions
On August 24, the makers unveiled a new poster featuring Kamal Haasan as Senapathy.
Image: Instagram@peacetalkmemes
