Indian Army assists Ladakhi graziers 'Reboos' in accessing their grazing land along LAC
The Indian Army informed that they have provided assistance to the Ladakhi graziers called Reboos in accessing their traditional grazing land along the LAC.
The Army also stated that they have been carrying out regular Synergy meetings with Reboos to ensure fulfilling all development needs of the community.
"Indian Army being committed to our people, true to its ethos and values in synergy with Administration of UT Ladakh has always been a pillar of strength for the local community," the Army said.
The Army further informed that the purpose of the action is to bring about a reverse migration of people keen to return to border villages to their historical forefathers lands and villages.
