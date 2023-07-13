Abhishek Raval
Jul 13 ,2023
Indian Army's daring rescue and Evacuation Ops in North India
@westerncomd_IA
Combat Engineers of Western Command carrying out rescue work in Patiala
@westerncomd_IA
Army jawans rescued and evacuated more than 350 persons including women, children and elderly in Ghonewala Village, Punjab
@westerncomd_IA
People stranded due to flash floods in Satluj river near village Mandala Channa rescued by Siramani Brigade, Indian Army
@westerncomd_IA
Flood relief teams of Airawat Vayurakshaks rescued more than 500 stranded persons at Maheshnagar Industrial Area & Sai Colony at Ambala.
@westerncomd_IA
Chinar Warriors in conjunction with a team of Doctors from PHC, Littar organised a Medical Camp at Wachi Shopian for the citizens.
@ChinarcorpsIA
Chinar Corps rescued citizens of Ganjiwara & Danter villages in Anantnag due to heavy rains and rising water in Arpat river
@ChinarcorpsIA
Special Forces and ALHsquadron undertook a daring & time-critical operation to rescue five civilians stranded for three days in Himachal Pradesh.
@westerncomd_IA
Flood Relief teams are assisting in rescue and evacuation effort in Rajpura, Punjab, since last 48 hrs.
@westerncomd_IA
Find Out More