Indian captains to win most tosses in Test cricket
Current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is fifth on the list as he has won 21 tosses in 49 Test matches for India.
Veteran Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar has won 22 tosses in 47 Test matches.
One of India's most successful captains in history, MS Dhoni, has won 26 tosses in 60 Test matches.
Mohammed Azharuddin is second on the list, having won 29 tosses in 47 Test matches for India.
Current India Test captain Virat Kohli went past Azharuddin for most toss wins (30) when he did so in the 1st Test against South Africa.
