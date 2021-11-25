Indian cricketer Shreyas Gopal ties the knot with longtime girlfriend, Nikhita
Image: Twitter/@ShreyasGopal19
Indian all-rounder Shreyas Gopal tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend, Nikitha Shiv on November 24.
He took to his verified Twitter handle and gave his fans a glimpse of his intimate wedding ceremony. In the caption, he simply marked the big day.
The couple was in a relationship for quite a long time. Shreyas got engaged to Nikhita, who is based in Bengaluru, earlier this year.
The Indian bowler has made a name for himself in the Indian Premier League. He has scored 2674 runs and taken 191 wickets in over 64 first-class matches.
