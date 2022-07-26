Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Jul 26 ,2022
Indian players enjoy day off at Trinidad beach after sealing ODI series vs West Indies
Image: @devishashetty_/@surya_14kumar/Instagram
Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill enjoy their time off at Trinidad after winning the 2nd ODI against West Indies.
Image: @surya_14kumar/Instagram
Suryakumar Yadav's wife shared a video on her Instagram stories, showing the squad hanging out by the beach.
Image: @devishashetty_/Instagram
India pacer Arshdeep Singh involved in a conversation with Suryakumar in the beach.
Image: @devishashetty_/Instagram
Young opener Ruturaj Gaikwad enjoying his time at the beach.
Image: @devishashetty_/Instagram
Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel involved in a funny altercation at the beach.
Image: @devishashetty_/Instagram
Avesh Khan, Arshdeep and Ruturaj pose together while sitting behind a pickup truck at the beach,
Image: @devishashetty_/Instagram
Shubman Gill and Surykumar Yadav enjoying their time on the back of the pickup truck.
Image: @devishashetty_/Instagram
Yuzvendra Chahal pulling off a hlarious pose on the back of the pickup truck.
Image: @devishashetty_/Instagram
Here's a selfie of the Suryakumar Yadav, his wife and the other team members enjoying their day off at Trinidad beach.
Image: @devishashetty_/Instagram
