Vidit Dhawan
Jul 20 ,2022
Indian players including Shikhar, Chahal arrive in Trinidad for series against West Indies
Image: Twitter@BCCI
BCCI released a video where Team India could be seen entering a hotel after arriving in Trinidad.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
Shikhar Dhawan, who can be seen leading the team in the hotel, will also lead the side for the three ODIs.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
The three India vs West Indies ODIs will take place on July 22, 24 and 27.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
Other than Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal could be seen posing in front of the camera while entering the hotel.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
The duo were followed by Shreyas Iyer and Avesh Khan entering the hotel.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
It will be interesting to see who gets the nod to open the batting alongside Dhawan: Kishan, Gaikwad or Gill.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
Team India are expected to play with three pacers, with Yuzvendra Chahal likely to play alongside Ravindra Jadeja as the two spin options.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
Sanju Samson has also been included in the side and this could be a great opportunity for him to cement his place.
Image: PTI
Before arriving in Trinidad, the players could be seen posing in front of the camera while they were still on the flight.
Image: Twitter@ShubmanGill
Shardul Thakur and Yuzvendra Chahal took to Instagram to share a cute picture of them sitting alongside each other.
Image: Instagram@ShardulThakur
Find Out More