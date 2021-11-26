Indian players with highest batting average in Tests since 2019
With 1462 runs from 27 innings, Rohit Sharma with an average of 58.48, is the highest among the Indian's in Test Cricket. (with more than 5 matches since 2019)
With 947 runs from 22 innings at an average of 43.04, Mayank Agarwal is 2nd on the list.
Jadeja has improved as a batter and with 791 runs in 24 innings at an average of 41.63 he is 3rd on the list.
Rishab Pant is at 4th, having scored 1012 runs at an average of 40.48
Virat Kohli with 1175 in 32 innings at an average of 39.16 is 5th on the list.
