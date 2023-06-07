Anirban Sarkar
Jun 07 ,2023
Indian players with the most appearances in ICC tournament finals
Image: BCCI
Yuvraj Singh tops the list as he featured in seven finals in ICC tournaments
Image: AP
Virat Kohli appeared in 6 ICC finals including the 2013, and 2017 Champions Trophy and the 2014 T20 World Cup.
Image: BCCI
WTC Final 2023 is Rohit Sharma's sixth appearance in the final of an ICC tournament
Image: BCCI/Twitter
Ravichandran Ashwin has been a part of six ICC finals including the 2011 ICC World Cup
Image: Disney/Hotstar
MS Dhoni appeared in five ICC finals and managed to win three of them
Image: BCCI
