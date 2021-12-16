Indian skippers with highest win percentage as ODI captain
Image: t20worldcup.com/ICC/AP
Virat Kohli has the highest win percentage as India's ODI skipper with 70.43%, he has won 65 of the 95 matches he has captained.
Image: t20worldcup.com/ICC
MS Dhoni is second in terms of win percentage as India's ODI captain with 59.52 but that also includes the 2013 World Cup triumph.
Image: AP
Rahul Dravid is third on the list with a 56.00% win ratio, having won 42 of the 79 games he led Team India in ODI matches.
Image: BCCI
Kapil Dev comes fourth with a win percentage of 54.16% and though he is tied with the next skipper, he is ahead because of his World Cup winning year.
Image: AP
Mohammad Azharuddin captained India in ODI matches 174 times and won 90 of those matches putting him at 54.16%.
Image: AP
Sourav Ganguly led Team India in a total of 146 ODI matches and won 76 of them which puts his win percentage at 53.90%.
Image: AP