Indian sportspersons receive Padma awards at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Indian shuttler P.V. Sindhu, who recently became the first woman athlete from India to bag two Olympic medals is awarded the Padma Bhushan.
Indian women's hockey captain Rani Rampal is presented with the Padma Shri for her excellence in sports. She is also a recipient of the Arjuna Award.
Indian archer Tarundeep Rai is awarded the Padma Shri for his contribution to sports by winning various International tournaments.
Former Indian women's football team captain Oinam Bembem Devi also received Padma Shri for her contribution to the game.
