Anirban Sarkar
Jun 02 ,2023
Indian team warmed up in style ahead of the WTC final; see pics
Rohit Sharma gets into a rhythm in the nets ahead of the WTC final in Australia
Image: BCCI/Twitter
Virat Kohli reacts during a practice session in England. The Indian team will rely a lot on the 34 yar old.
Ravindra Jadeja helped CSK to lift its 5th IPL and the allrounder will seek to replicate his form in the WTC final
Mohammed Siraj took 19 wickets in IPL 2023 and a lot will depend on how he will perform in this WTC final.
Mohammed Shami finished the IPL with 28 wickets and his expertise with the red ball will play a pivotal role against Australia.
Shubman Gill has been in ravishing form and he is expected to open the batting in the WTC final
