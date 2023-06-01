Prateek Arya
Jun 01 ,2023
Indian wrestlers fighting in WWE currently
Image: wwe.com
Jinder Mahal recently made his WWE return and has formed a stable with an Indian Duo.
Image: wwe.com
The trio of Jinder Mahal, Rinku Singh and Saurav Gurjar have entered the WWE squared circle with a purpose.
Image: wwe.com
Jinder Mahal is the leader of the faction and is currently playing a role of a manager.
Image: wwe.com
The former WWE champion and other members of Indus Sher could presnt contention for the WWE Tag Team Titles.
Image: wwe.com
The Indus sher have been creating ruckus in the WWE Roster and could soon become prominent names.
Image: wwe.com
Other than The Indus Sher, Dilsher Shanky is also a part of the current WWE Roster.
Image: wwe.com
