Prateek Arya
Feb 11 ,2023
India's biggest wins over Australia in Test Cricket
Image: twitter/akshaywalgude
On first it is the match that took place at Eden Gardens in 1998. India won by an innings and 219 runs.
Image: AP
The second largest victory against Australia came in 2013 at Hyderabad. India won by an innings and 135 runs.
Image: twitter/cricketloverictfan
India secured third largest victory against Australia at Nagpur in 2023. India won by an innings and 132 runs.
Image: AP
India won by an innings and 100 runs in 1979 at Wankhede.
Image: twitter/joybhattacharya
At first is India's win over Australia by 320 runs in Mohali 2008.
Image: twitter/icc
