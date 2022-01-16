India's Covid vaccination drive completes 1 year: Here's complete timeline of events
Image: PTI
On January 16, 2021, India commenced the world's largest vaccination drive to vaccinate its massive population of around 1.38 billion against COVID-19 infection.
Image: PTI
The COVID-19 vaccination drive began for health care workers on January 16, 2021.
Image: PTI
The vaccination drive was extended to frontline workers, who are leading the battle against COVID-19 from the front, on February 2, 2021.
Image: PTI
On March 1, 2021, the vaccination drive began for beneficiaries aged above 60 years and those with co-morbidities in the 45-60 years age group.
Image: PTI
On April 1, 2021, all beneficiaries aged above 45 years became eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.
Image: PTI
On May 1, 2021, all beneficiaries aged above 18 years became eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.
Image: PTI
India reached the mega milestone of administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses on October 21.
Image: Twitter/@MOHFW_India
On January 3, 2022, beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years became eligible for COVID vaccination.
Image: PTI
On January 10, 2022, the administration of precautionary dose began for frontline workers and vulnerable people above the age of 60 years.
Image: PTI