Vishal Tiwari
Aug 14 ,2022
India's CWG 2022 medalists euphoric after meeting PM Modi; See pics
Image: Twitter/NarendraModi/MirabaiChanu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with 2022 CWG athletes at his official residence in Delhi on Saturday.
Image: Twitter/NarendraModi
PM Modi interacted with all the CWG medalists and also heard their tales of triumph.
Image: Twitter/NarendraModi
In this picture, Nikhat Zareen can be seen gifting a pair of signed boxing gloves to PM Modi.
Image: Twitter/NarendraModi
Gold medalist Mirabai Chanu gave a signed shirt to PM Modi. It was signed by her fellow weightlifters.
Image: Twitter/MirabaiChanu
Hima Das gave a Gamucha to PM Modi after meeting him at his residence in New Delhi.
Image: Twitter/HimaDas
Para Table Tennis gold medalist Bhavina Patel gifted a signed India t-shirt to PM Modi.
Image: Twitter/BhavinaPatel
Several athletes turned to social media after the meeting to appreciate PM Modi for his incredible gesture.
Image: Twitter/SAI_Media
Find Out More