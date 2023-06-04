Saksham nagar
India's leading run scorer in WTC cycle 2021-2023
Image: BCCI
Leading Indian run scorers in the World Test Championship 2023 cycle.
Image: AP
Ravindra Jadeja stands at number 5 on the list and has scored 673 runs in 12 games.
Image: BCCI
India captain Rohit Sharma scored 700 runs in 10 games during the WTC 2023 cycle and stood at number 4 on the list.
Image: BCCI
Wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant stands in the third position and has scored 862 runs in 12 matches he has played.
Image: AP
Virat Kohli stands in second place and has scored 869 runs in 16 games he played during the WTC 2023 cycle.
Image: BCCI
Cheteshwar Pujara leads the tally and has been able to score 887 runs in 16 games he played during the WTC 2023 cycle.
Image: BCCI
