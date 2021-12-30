India's leading run-scorers in international cricket in 2021
Image: ICC
Rohit Sharma finished 2021 as Team India's leading run-scorer. He scored 1416 runs across formats this year.
Image: bcci.tv
Rishabh Pant finished 2021 as Team India second-highest run-scorer. He scored 1116 runs across formats this year.
Image: bcci.tv
Virat Kohli was the third-highest run-scorer for India in 2021. He scored 957 runs across formats this year.
Image: bcci.tv
KL Rahul finished 2021 as India's fourth-highest run-scorer. He scored 927 runs across formats this year.
Image: bcci.tv
Cheteshwar Pujara finished 2021 as India's fifth-highest run-scorer despite playing just one format. He scored 702 runs in Tests this year.
Image: bcci.tv