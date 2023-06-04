Saksham nagar
Jun 04 ,2023
India's leading wicket-taker in WTC cycle 2021-2023
Image: BCCI
Leading Indian wicket takers during the WTC 2023 cycle.
Image: BCCI
Shardul Thakur stands 5th on the list and has taken 20 wickets in six games in the WTC 2021-2023 cycle.
Image: AP
Axar Patel is in the 4th spot and has been able to pick 23 wickets in nine games he played during the WTC 2021-2023 cycle.
Image: BCCI
Mohammed Siraj picked 31 wickets in 13 matches of the WTC 2021-2023 cycle and stood at number on the list.
Image: AP
Ravindra Jadeja stands in second place and he has taken 43 wickets in 12 games he has played.
Image: BCCI
R Ashwin tops the list and has been able to pick up 61 wickets in 13 matches he played in the WTC 2021-2023 cycle.
Find Out More