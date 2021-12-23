India's missile systems tested in December 2021 so far
Image: Twitter/@Proshillong/ PTI
The surface to surface Pralay missile has a range of 150-500 kilometres and can be launched from a mobile launcher
Image: Twitter/@Proshillong
The nuclear-capable Agni Prime missile can destroy targets up to 1000-2000 km range
Image: ANI
The extended range Pinaka Missile System is capable of striking up to a range of 75 km with high precision
Image: @DefencePRO_Guj
The Vertically Launched Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) can engage targets at around 15 km
Image: DRDO
The Supersonic Missile Assisted Torpedo (SMART) is an anti-submarine missile with a 650km range
Image: PTI