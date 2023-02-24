Prateek Arya
Feb 24 ,2023
India's performance in last 5 Women's World Cup
BCCI
The first of the last five world cups took place in 2018 in West Indies. India reached the semi-final stage but lost to Australis by 30 runs.
BCCIwomen/twitter
In 2022 ICC Women's T20 World Cup took place in Australia and here India reached the final but again lost to Australia.
Image: AP
In New Zealand the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 happened. Here India did not gave a campaign worth remembering as the team could not go past the group stage.
AP
India U-19 team won the inaugural Under-19 world cup in 2023. The team lead by Shefali Verma created history in Australia.
PTI
In ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, India reached the semi final but yet again could not beat the Aussie challenge.
Image: AP
