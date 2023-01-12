Vishal Tiwari
Jan 12 ,2023
India's Playing XI for the 2nd ODI against Sri Lanka
Image: BCCI
Rohit Sharma will captain the team in the second ODI against Sri Lanka.
Image: BCCI
Shubman Gill is expected to retain his place as an opener in the 2nd ODI.
Image: BCCI
Virat Kohli will look to score a hat-trick of centuries in the 2nd ODI on Thursday.
Image: BCCI
Shreyas Iyer will retain his place at the No. 4 position in the 2nd ODI vs Sri Lanka.
Image: BCCI
KL Rahul will retain his place at the No. 5 position in the 2nd ODI vs Sri Lanka.
Image: BCCI
Hardik Pandya will retain his place at the No. 6 position in the 2nd ODI vs Sri Lanka.
Image: BCCI
Axar Patel will retain his place at the No. 7 position in the 2nd ODI vs Sri Lanka.
Image: BCCI
Mohammed Shami will retain his place at the No. 8 position in the 2nd ODI vs Sri Lanka.
Image: BCCI
Mohammed Siraj will retain his place at the No. 9 position in the 2nd ODI vs Sri Lanka.
Image: BCCI
Umran Malik will retain his place at the No. 10 position in the 2nd ODI vs Sri Lanka.
Image: BCCI
Kuldeep Yadav has replaced Yuzvendra Chahal in the Playing XI for the 2nd ODI.
Image: BCCI
