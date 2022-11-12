Vishal Tiwari
Nov 12 ,2022
India's predicted lineup for T20 World Cup 2024
Image: BCCI
Prithvi Shaw is expected to replace one of the current openers in the T20I squad.
Image: BCCI
Ishan Kishan is expected to join the Indian T20I team as an opener and reserve wicketkeeper.
Image: BCCI
Sanju Samson will most likely take the No. 3 spot in the Indian T20I team currently held by Virat Kohli.
Image: BCCI
Suryakumar Yadav is expected to retain his place in the T20I team after his performance in 2022.
Image: BCCI
Rishabh Pant is another player who might retain his place in the T20I squad as a wicketkeeper-batsman.
Image: BCCI
Hardik Pandya is expected to get the captaincy of the Indian T20I team ahead of WC 2024.
Image: BCCI
Ravindra Jadeja will replace Axar Patel in the squad when he returns from his injury.
Image: BCCI
Washington Sundar might get a call-up for the T20I team as he has been performing well at domestic level.
Image: BCCI
Yuzvendra Chahal might replace Ashwin as the primary spinner in the Indian T20I team.
Image: BCCI
Jasprit Bumrah will get his place back as India's main bowler in the T20I team.
Image: BCCI
Arshdeep Singh is also expected to retain his place in the T20I team after his performance in this year's event.
Image: BCCI
Find Out More