Saksham nagar
Feb 15 ,2023
India's Predicted XI for 2nd Test vs Australia: Will KL Rahul keep his place?
Image: bcci.tv
Let's have a look what can be Team India's probable XI in the 2nd Test
Image: AP
India captain Rohit Sharma opening for scored a hundred and we will certainly see him lead again in the second Test.
Image: bcci.tv
KL Rahul didn't perform well in the match and we can see see Shubman Gill taking his place.
Image: bcci.tv
Cheteshwar Pujara has been Team India's 'wall' from a long time and he will probably play in the second Test.
Image: AP
Virat Kohli is looking for a way to find his lost form back and he looked good in the first Test. He will most probably play the second Test.
Image: bcci.tv
It is a choice between Suryakumar Yadav and the returning Shreyas Iyer in the middle order.
Image: bcci.tv
KS Bharat was good behind the stumps on his debut and he will certainly play in the second Test.
Image: bcci.tv
Ravindra Jadeja was the hero of the Nagpur Test and looking at his performance it is almost certain that he will play the second Test.
Image: bcci.tv
R Ashwin achieved a lot of milestones in the 1st Test and it is almost certain after his performance that he will play the 2ns Test.
Image: bcci.tv
Axar Patel contributed necessary runs with the bat and Team India would need him perform again in the 2nd Test as well.
Image: bcci.tv
Mohammed Siraj bowled well with the new ball in the first Test and also removed Usman Khawaja early. He will probably play the 2nd Test.
Image: AP
Mohammed Shami bowled well and also contributed with the bat. Based on his performance he will probably play the 2nd Test
Image: bcci.tv
