Suraj Alva
Jul 18 ,2022
India's Predicted XI if Virat Kohli is ruled out of for ICC T20 World Cup 2022
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
Rohit Sharma will be leading Team India in a World Cup for the very first time. He will be not only opening the innings but will try to give a solid start.
Image: AP
KL Rahul has been hampered by injury and is still recovering from it. The Karnataka batsman will open the innings if fit to play in the T20 World Cup.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
Suryakumar Yadav had a good series against England and is almost certain to play in T20 World Cup. He is likely to bat at no 3 if Kohli is ruled out.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
Shreyas Iyer's problems against short ball was visible during England series. However, the right-handed batsman is capable of playing decent knocks when needed
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
Rishabh Pant is currently in the form of his life and in T20 he has shown the destruction he can do with the bat. Expect him to produce fireworks in T20 WC.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
In Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja India have two brilliant allrounders. Both players will have a very important role to play during T20 World Cup.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
Yuzvendra Chahal will be the lead spinner in the team during T20WC. The leg spinner with his bag of tricks will look to bamboozle the batsman.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
Mohammed Shami was impressive for India with 6 wickets during the previous T20 World Cup. He will be aiming to better that record in the upcoming edition.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar complete India's playing XI. Bumrah will be lethal with yorkers, while Bhuvneshwar can use swing effectively.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
