Sep 25 ,2022
India's predicted XI versus Australia: Will Bhuvneshwar Kumar make the playing XI?
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
Rohit Sharma was brutal with the bat in the last match scoring an unbeaten 46 runs off 20 balls. He will look to continue the form in the final T20I.
Image: @BCCI/Twitter
KL Rahul couldn't replicate the form from the first match during the 2nd T20I. He will be aiming to finish the series with yet another strong performance.
Image: @BCCI/Twitter
Virat Kohli was unable to repeat his Asia Cup success in the first two matches of the T20I series. He will hope to do well in the final T20I.
Image: AP
Suryakumar Yadav played well in the 1stT20I but got out early in the last match. The Mumbai batsman will eye yet another big score in the final T20I.
Image:@BCCI/Twitter
After smashing an unbeaten 71 in the 1st T20I, Hardik Pandya did not contribute much in the second T20I. He will look to end the series with match-winning knock
Image:@BCCI/Twitter
The wicketkeeping slot will be a battle between Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik. While Karthik finished the match in Nagpur, Pant gives the left-handed option.
Image:@BCCI/Twitter
Axar Patel has performed really well in absence of Ravindra Jadeja by picking up wickets. He is unlikely to be replaced in the lineup.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
With Yuzvendra Chahal unable to make much impact, Ravichandran Ashwin could get the nod in the last T20I.
Image:@BCCI/Twitter
Jasprit Bumrah made his return from injury in the last match and picked up one wicket. He will retain his place in the playing XI.
Image: AP
With Harshal Patel turning out ot be expensive in the first two matches, Deepak Chahar might get a look in since can be effective with the bat as well.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
After a poor outing in the first match, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was benched for 2nd T20I. The pacer is likely to be picked for final match and will aim at good show.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
