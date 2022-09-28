Suraj Alva
Sep 28 ,2022
India's predicted XI versus South Africa: Will Virat Kohli open the innings?
Image: AP
Rohit Sharma could only score a total of 74 runs in 3 matches against Australia. He will be eager to do well against South Africa.
Image: AP
Virat Kohli has been in good form in the past two series. With KL Rahul struggling for runs, India might opt for a change at top.
Image: Indian cricket team/Instagram
Suryakumar Yadav could be promoted in the batting order if Kohli opens the innings. He will look to carry his good form from the previous match.
Image: @BCCI/Twitter
Shreyas Iyer was drafted into the team after Deepak Hooda's injury. He will aim for good series to force his way into the world cup team.
Image: AP
With Dinesh Karthik playing the entire Australia series coach Dravid could give Rishabh Pant a run against South Africa.
Image: AP
In absence of Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel bowled well against Australia. It is unlikely that he would be dropped for the first match.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
With Yuzvendra Chahal failing to impress Australia, India might bring Ravichandran Ashwin to add depth to the batting.
Image:@BCCI/Twitter
Arshdeep Singh had a poor Asia Cup outing receiving a lot of flak for this performance. The youngster will be keen to do well against Proteas.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
With Mohammad Shami missing the South Africa series due to COVID-19, Harshal Patel has another chance to find his form.
Image:@BCCI/Twitter
Deepak Chahar's last series was against Zimbabwe and he will hope to get a chance to feature in the first match of the series.
Image: AP
Jasprit Bumrah went for 50 runs in the last match against Australia. He would look to get back his bowling rhythm against South Africa
Image:bcci.tv
