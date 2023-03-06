Vishal Tiwari
Mar 06 ,2023
India's Predicted XI vs Australia for 4th BGT Test
Rohit Sharma will captain the Indian team in the 4th Test match in Ahmedabad.
Shubman Gill is expected to open the batting alongside Rohit Sharma in the 4th Test.
Cheteshwar Pujara will play at his usual No. 3 position in the 4th Test vs Australia.
Virat Kohli will most likely take his No. 4 position in the 4th Test match in Ahmedabad.
Shreyas Iyer is expected to bat at the No. 5 position in the 4th Test vs Australia.
KS Bharat will most likely keep the wickets for India in the 4th Test in Ahmedabad.
Ravindra Jadeja has already won 2 POTM awards and will feature in the 4th Test.
Ravichandran Ashwin will also play in the 4th Test given that it is likely to be a rank-turner.
Axar Patel is expected to play as the third spinner and also a handy batsman in the 4th Test.
Umesh Yadav will play as one of the two fast bowlers in the 4th Test vs Australia.
Mohammed Siraj will play as one of the two fast bowlers in the 4th Test vs Australia.
