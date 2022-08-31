Suraj Alva
Aug 31 ,2022
India's predicted XI vs Hong Kong: Will Rishabh Pant start in IND vs HK Asia Cup match
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
Rohit Sharma did not have the best start to his Asia Cup campaign. Team India skipper will be looking for a big score against Hong Kong on Wednesday.
Credit: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
KL Rahul got out to first ball duck in the first match against Pakistan. The match against Hong Kong is a perfect opportunity for him to get back to form.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
Virat Kohli scored vital 35 runs in lats match. The former India skipper showed a glimpse of his old form and would want to make big runs against Hing Kong.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
Suryakumar Yadav did not have much of an impact in the last match and the match against Hing Kong is a great chance to get some runs under hs belt.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
Rishabh Pant was dropped for the match against Pakistan. The Wicketkeeper batsman could replace Dinesh Karthik
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
Hardik Pandya smashed 27 runs and picked up 3 wickets in the last match. He will be hoping to repeat similar performance against Hong Kong
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
Ravindra Jadeja was one of the heroes in the previous match versus Pakistan. He will look to produce another all-round show against Hing Kong.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
If Indian team management decides to rest Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin is likely to come into the playing XI. A good outing could earn him more game time.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
Bhuvneshwar Kumar was an impactful start to the tournament claiming four wickets in the first match. He is likely to be retained for Hing Kong match
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
It is highly unlikely that India will go with two spinners but if Avesh Khan or Arshdeep is rested, Bishnoi might get a look in as a second spinner.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
Arshdeep Singh bowled really well against Pakistan and picked up two wickets. H is likely to retain his place in th playing XI against Hong Kong.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
