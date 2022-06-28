India's Predicted XI vs Ireland: Will Hardik Pandya and Co. give Sanju Samson a chance?
Image: BCCI
Ishan Kishan will most likely retain his place in the starting XI as one of the openers.
Image: BCCI
Sanju Samson is expected to come into the playing XI in place of injured Ruturaj Gaikwad.
Image: BCCI
Deepak Hooda will most likely bat at the No. 3 position, a role he played in the IPL.
Image: BCCI
Suryakumar Yadav will take his usual No. 4 position in the playing XI for the 2nd T20I.
Image: BCCI
Captain Hardik Pandya will bat at the No. 5 position and is also expected to bowl in the game.
Image: BCCI
Dinesh Karthik will assume the role of the wicketkeeper and a finisher down the order.
Image: BCCI
Axar Patel is another all-rounder who is expected to retain his place in the playing XI for the 2nd T20I.
Image: BCCI
Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the pace attack for India in the 2nd T20I against Ireland.
Image: BCCI
Avesh Khan is also expected to retain his place in the playing XI for the 2nd T20I.
Image: BCCI
Yuzvendra Chahal will take his place as the lead spinner during the 2nd T20I on Tuesday.
Image: BCCI
Umran Malik is expected to get another chance after a not-so-ideal start in the first T20I.
Image: BCCI