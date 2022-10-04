Suraj Alva
Oct 04 ,2022
India's predicted XI vs South Africa: Will Rishabh Pant open the innings?
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
Having already pocketed the three-match T20I series, coach Rahul Dravid could make some changes to the lineup.
Image: AP
KL Rahul is reportedly set to miss the last T20I with the management deciding to give him rest.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
With no KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant might open with Rohit Sharma. Pant had earlier opened innings against England as well.
Image: AP
With Virat Kohli also reportedly ruled out of the 3rd T20I, Shreyas Iyer is likely to feature in his first match in the series.
Image: @BCCI/Twitter
Suryakumar Yadav is currently in the form of his life and is set to be retained along with Dinesh Karthik in the middle order.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
Axar Patel picked up wickets in both matches and will continue to be part of the playing XI.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
Shahbaz Ahmed might get his debut cap and is likely to take Ravichandran Ashwin's place in the lower middle order.
Image: PTI
Harshal Patel has been a little on the expensive side and that is why Mohammad Siraj could get a chance to bowl.
Image: @BCCI/Twitter
Arshdeep Singh is the leading wicket-taker in the series. The left-arm pacer along with Deepak Chahar will look to get early wickets.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
