Saksham nagar
Jun 13 ,2023
India's probable ICC 2023 ODI World Cup schedule
Image: BCCI
Image: BCCI
Team India is expected to play its first match vs Australia on 8th October 2023 at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Image: BCCI
Team India's 2nd match is proposed to be vs Afghanistan and shall be played on October 11, 2023, at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi.
Image: AP
Team India shall face Pakistan in their 3rd match shall be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15th.
Image: AP
The Indian team is expected to face Bangladesh on 19th October 2023 at the MCA Stadium in Pune.
Image: AP
Team India shall face the Kiwi challenge on October 22, 2023, at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala.
Image: AP
Team India is expected to face England on October 29, 2023, at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.
Image: AP
Indian cricket team might face Qualifier 1 of the Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 2, 2023.
Image: BCCI
The Indian fans shall see India vs South Africa match on November 5, 2023, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Image: BCCI
The Indian team shall play Qualifier 2 on November 11th at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Image: BCCI
