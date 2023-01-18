Vishal Tiwari
India's top wrestlers protest at Jantar Mantar against WFI President
Image: Twitter/BajrangPunia
India's top wrestlers including Bajrang Punia are staging a protest against the WFI president at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
Image: ANI
The wrestlers have accused the WFI of harassing them by imposing arbitrary rules and regulations.
Image: ANI
Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat are among the wrestlers who have joined Punia in the protest at Jantar Mantar.
Image: ANI
WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar has reached the protest site to meet the wrestlers and resolve their issues.
Image: ANI
Tomar said that the WFI doesn't know what the issues are and has claimed that no issues were raised with him or the federation.
Image: Twitter/BajrangPunia
