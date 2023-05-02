Anirban Sarkar
May 02 ,2023
India's WTC Final 2023 hopes clouded amid injury woes
Image: BCCI
Jasprit Bumrah underwent lower back surgery and has already been ruled out from the WTC final.
Image: AP
Rishabh Pant has also been ruled of the summit clash as he had a car accident last year and is currently undergoing a rehabilitation
Image: Delhi Capitals
Shreyas Iyer underwent back surgery and could miss the WTC final
Image: BCCI
KL Rahul injured his leg during an IPL match recently and he is a severe concern ahead of India's WTC final against Australia
Image: BCCI
Umesh Yadav injured his hamstring and is a major doubt for WTC final
Image: AP
Jaydev Unadkat suffered a left shoulder injury in practice and is another injury concern for the Indian team
Image: PTI
Shardul Thakur hasn't been bowling in full force since he returned from injury and it could raise a major concern for the men in blue.
Image: BCCI
Find Out More