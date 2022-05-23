Infinix Hot 12 Play launched in India: Check specifications and price here
The Infinix Hot 12 Play comes with a 6.82-inch 90Hz HD+ display that can achieve up to 480 nits.
Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a 12nm UsiSOC T610 1.8GHz octa-core processor.
Infinix has released two variants of the smartphone, one in Horizon Blue and the other in Racing Black.
The back panel of the smartphone has a dual-rear camera setup - a 13MP primary sensor and a depth sensor.
As seen in the image here, the smartphone has a 6,000 mAh battery.
The smartphone will be available soon on Flipkart for Rs. 8,499.
