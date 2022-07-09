Shikhar Mehrotra
Jul 09 ,2022
Infinix Note 12 5G and Note 12 Pro 5G launched in India: Check specs and price here
The Infinix Note 12 series features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display.
The smartphone is available in two colours - Force Black and Snowfall White.
Under the hood, both the Infinix Note 12 and the Inifnix Note 12 5G are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC.
The rear panel of the smartphone has a 50MP primary camera sensor, 2MP depth sensor and an AI lens.
The device has a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 333W fast charging.
The Infinix Note 12 5G (6/64GB) is priced at Rs. 14,999 and the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G (6/128GB) is priced at Rs. 17,999.
