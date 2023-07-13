INS Chennai, India's stealth destroyer, arrives in France to celebrate Bastille day
INS Chennai, an indigenously designed and built Guided Missile Destroyer of the Indian Navy, has arrived in Brest, France, on July 13 to celebrate Bastille Day.
The presence of the Indian destroyer represents India's naval prowess and strengthens bilateral ties between India and France.
India's stealth destroyer INS Chennai, among the apex of the Indian Navy and one of the most lethal warships in the Indian arsenal.
On the arrival of INS Chennai, Jawed Ashraf, Ambassador of India to France, tweeted a message of Indo-French maritime security partnership.
PM Modi is the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Parade in France and will witness the Indian Tri-Service Contingent showcasing their skills and valour.
PM Modi's visit to France is crucial for the Navy.The Defence Acquisition Council approved the purchase of Rafale Ms along with Scorpene submarines on Thursday.
DAC approved the acquisition with ancillary equipment and training support and laid guidelines to strengthen indigenous manufacturing for defense.
