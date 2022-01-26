Insane stat that places Virat Kohli miles above Tendulkar, Lara and Ganguly; Check it out
Legendary West Indies batter Brian Lara has scored the 4th-highest number of runs (9,342) by a cricketer after 248 ODIs at an average of 42.08.
World's highest international run-scorer Sachin Tendulkar, who is nicknamed as 'Master Blaster', is 3rd on the list with 9,542 runs at an average of 42.22.
Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly is second on the list, having hit 9,578 runs after 248 ODIs, at an average of 42.01.
Virat Kohli has surpassed all three legends on the list, having smacked a staggering 12,285 runs after 248 ODIs at a stunning average of 58.78.
