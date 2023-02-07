Anjali Negi
Feb 07 ,2023
Inside Abhishek Bachchan's birthday celebration with wife Aishwarya Rai
Abhishek Bachchan rang in his 47th birthday in Maldives with her wife Aishwarya Rai.
The actor shared the pictures from the trip on his Instagram handle.
The resort Abhishek-Aishwarya were staying at in Maldives, wished the 'Dasvi' actor a happy birthday.
Abhishek also shared multiple pictures of the beautiful scenery from the location.
Just a moonlit night snap posted by Abhishek Bachchan.
One of the shared pictures shows a beautiful sunset.
Abhishek also shared a picture of his wife Aishwarya. the actress looked stunning posing for the camera.
