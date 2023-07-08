Hardika Gupta
Inside Aditi Shankar's fun-filled birthday bash
Aditi Shankar turned a year older on Friday.
She recently took to social media and shared her photos.
In the photos, she sported a white intricately embroidered dress.
Her dress featured fringe-detailing at the bottom.
The venue was decked up in pink balloons. "Happy birthday Aditi" was written in the background.
She opted for a glossy makeup look.
Her caption read, "Thank you all for the lovely and heartfelt wishes for my birthday!! Felt truly special."
