Anjali Negi
Dec 31 ,2022
Inside Ananya Panday's Thailand holiday with BFF Navya Nanda
Image: @ananyapanday
Ananya Pandey recently posted a picture from her vacation in Phuket, Thailand. The actress is seen chilling on the beach in a blue bikini.
Image: @ananyapanday
The 'Liger' actress seemed to be thoroughly enjoying her holiday. She was snapped in a cute skirt and top.
Image: @ananyapanday
In one of the shared pictures, Ananya is seen taking a mirror selfie.
Image: @ananyapanday
The actress also posted a picture with her BFF, Navya Naveli Nanda.
Image: @ananyapanday
Ananya sported a pink outfit and teamed it with a tiara as she posed for a selfie.
Image: @ananyapanday
The 'Gehraiyaan' star stunned in a neon pink slit gown.
Image: @ananyapanday
Find Out More