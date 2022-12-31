Anjali Negi

Dec 31 ,2022

Inside Ananya Panday's Thailand holiday with BFF Navya Nanda
Image: @ananyapanday
Ananya Pandey recently posted a picture from her vacation in Phuket, Thailand. The actress is seen chilling on the beach in a blue bikini. Image: @ananyapanday
The 'Liger' actress seemed to be thoroughly enjoying her holiday. She was snapped in a cute skirt and top. Image: @ananyapanday
In one of the shared pictures, Ananya is seen taking a mirror selfie. Image: @ananyapanday
The actress also posted a picture with her BFF, Navya Naveli Nanda. Image: @ananyapanday
Ananya sported a pink outfit and teamed it with a tiara as she posed for a selfie. Image: @ananyapanday
The 'Gehraiyaan' star stunned in a neon pink slit gown. Image: @ananyapanday
Find Out More