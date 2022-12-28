Jyothi Jha
Dec 28 ,2022
Inside Anil Kapoor's 66th birthday party. See pics
Image: @rheakapoor/Instagram
Anil Kapoor celebrated his 66th birthday on December 24.
Image: @rheakapoor/Instagram
Sonam Kapoor wore an all-black outfit for the occasion.
Image: @rheakapoor/Instagram
Rhea Kapoor opted for a purple gown for her father's birthday party.
Image: @rheakapoor/Instagram
The Kapoor family gathered for a grand dinner party.
Image: @rheakapoor/Instagram
Anil Kapoor's house was lit up with Christmas decorations.
Image: @rheakapoor/Instagram
The Kapoor family organised a feast.
Image: @rheakapoor/Instagram
Anil Kapoor could be seen hugging his younger brother Sanjay Kapoor at the party.
Image: @maheepkapoor/Instagram
Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor also attended Anil Kapoor's birthday party.
Image: @maheepkapoor/Instagram
Khushi Kapoor was pictured with cousins Shanaya and Jahaan Kapoor at Anil Kapoor's birthday party.
Image: @maheepkapoor/Instagram
Cousins Sonam and Shanaya Kapoor posed with Sanjay Kapoor at the party.
Image: @maheepkapoor/Instagram
