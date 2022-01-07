Inside Anushka Sharma's comfy yet stylish wardrobe
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
Anushka Sharma surely knows how to look her stylish best in comfy clothes. Her pictures in a pink hoodie are proof of that.
The actor's peach dungaree is something every pregnant woman should have to stay comfortable and yet look trendy.
Anushka seems to have become a fan of ripped flared jeans and looks uber cool when pairs them with t-shirts.
Anushka Sharma's white t-shirt and peach track pants look is proof that she is a natural beauty.
She also took comfort and style to another level with a white top, jacked and flared blue jeans.
Only Anushka can sport a baggy hoodie and track pants with sheer gorgeousness.
She gave away some major outfit goals with her denim jacket and jeans.
It is safe to stay that Anushka Sharma is the epitome of style mixed with comfort and her wardrobe is filled with outfits worth taking inspiration from.
