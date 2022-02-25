Inside BTS' leader RM's exciting day with bandmate V and pet Rapmon
Image: Instagram/@rkive
Leader of the globally renowned South Korean boyband, BTS' RM took to his Instagram to share a look into his day ft. bandmate V and pet pooch Rapmon. He shared the post with the caption, ''It happens''.
RM, whose real name is Kim Namjoon, shared a peculiar hand-drawn picture. He is known to be fond of art and sculptures.
The rapper also shared a look into a message which was written on the album for him that read, ''Hey living legend! Always sincerely thank you and love you''.
RM, who is responsible for composing and writing songs for BTS, shared a picture of his adorable pet dog, Rapmon.
The 27-year-old artist also posted a selfie as he seemingly takes a walk in the cold weather. He donned a black puffer jacket and sported a face mask.
BTS' RM, who is all set for the upcoming Permission To Dance on Stage concert in Seoul, finally posted a video of two ducks in the pond.
