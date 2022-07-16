Kriti Nayyar
Jul 16 ,2022
Inside Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya's first wedding anniversary celebrations in the UK
Image: Instagram/ @dishaparmar
Lovebirds Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya recently jetted off to the UK to mark their first wedding anniversary.
Image: Instagram/ @dishaparmar
The couple has been treating fans with adorable glimpses from their vacation and can be seen twinning in red outfits.
Image: Instagram/ @dishaparmar
Disha enjoys the scenic views on the couple's day out.
Image: Instagram/ @dishaparmar
"Happy 1st anniversary to us baby..love you to the sun and back! Ok ???" Rahul wrote while wishing his wife.
Image: Instagram/ @dishaparmar
The duo kept their fashion game on point as they stepped out in quirky outfits.
Image: Instagram/ @rahulvaidyarkv
Disha looks straight out of a fairytale in this candid glimpse. Her outfit also looks extremely stunning.
Image: Instagram/ @dishaparmar
The 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2' actor exudes grace in this check blazer paired with a tiny heart necklace.
Image: Instagram/ @dishaparmar
Find Out More