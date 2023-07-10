Niharika Sanjeeiv
Jul 10 ,2023
Inside Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya's 7th wedding anniversary celebrations
Vivek Dahiya/Instagram
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary in Thailand.
Vivek Dahiya/Instagram
Vivek has shared a series of pictures offering a glimpse inside the special day.
Vivek Dahiya/Instagram
In the first image, the couple is twinning a grey bathrobe.
Vivek Dahiya/Instagram
Divyanka and Vivek enjoy a walk alongside the ocean.
Vivek Dahiya/Instagram
Divyanka wore a short green dress, while Vivek sported a T-shirt and shorts.
Vivek Dahiya/Instagram
A cute picture of the couple posing for the camera with the ocean in the backdrop.
Vivek Dahiya/Instagram
The couple summed up the day with a candlelight dinner.
Vivek Dahiya/Instagram
For the dinner date, Divyanka wore a black ensemble, while Vivek sported a colourful shirt paired with jeans.
Vivek Dahiya/Instagram
