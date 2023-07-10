Niharika Sanjeeiv

Jul 10 ,2023

Inside Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya's 7th wedding anniversary celebrations
Vivek Dahiya/Instagram
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary in Thailand. Vivek Dahiya/Instagram
Vivek has shared a series of pictures offering a glimpse inside the special day. Vivek Dahiya/Instagram
In the first image, the couple is twinning a grey bathrobe. Vivek Dahiya/Instagram
Divyanka and Vivek enjoy a walk alongside the ocean. Vivek Dahiya/Instagram
Divyanka wore a short green dress, while Vivek sported a T-shirt and shorts. Vivek Dahiya/Instagram
A cute picture of the couple posing for the camera with the ocean in the backdrop. Vivek Dahiya/Instagram
The couple summed up the day with a candlelight dinner. Vivek Dahiya/Instagram
For the dinner date, Divyanka wore a black ensemble, while Vivek sported a colourful shirt paired with jeans. Vivek Dahiya/Instagram
