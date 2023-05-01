Hardika Gupta
May 01 ,2023
Inside Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar's star-studded baby shower
Image: Varinder Chawla
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are all set to embrace parenthood.
Image: Varinder Chawla
The couple recently hosted a baby shower for their close friends and family members.
Image: Varinder Chawla
The couple's close friends Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode attended the celebration with two huge gifts.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Mahhi Vij made an appearance along with her daughters Tara and Khushi.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Raghu Ram attended the baby shower along with his wife Natalie Di Luccio.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Rajiv Laxman and his wife Suzan Laxman posed for the photographers.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Gauahar's brother-in-law and social media influencer Awez Darbar made a stylish appearance.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Zaid's sister Anam Darbar was also in attendance.
Image: Varinder Chawla
