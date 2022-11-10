Kriti Nayyar
Nov 10 ,2022
Inside Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's Australia diaries
Image: Instagram/ @natasastankovic__
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic were spotted hanging out at Botanic Garden in Adelaide amid the T20 World Cup.
Natasa looked simple yet stylish in a casual tank top and pants paired with a striped shirt.
The cricketer and his wife also posed for mushy photos at the location.
In glimpses from Australia, Natasa could be seen spending quality time with their son Agastya.
The mother-son duo also enjoyed their time at an amusement park.
Hardik Pandya and Natasa can be seen posing goofily with their son Agastya from one of their outings.
Natasa Stankovic sported fashionable attires all throughout her trip, as evident in the pictures she shared.
