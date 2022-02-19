Inside Hina Khan's Egypt getaway with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal
Hina Khan recently jetted off to Egypt with beau Rocky Jaiswal, and glimpses from their getaway are giving major vacation goals. Hina looks adorable as she poses with a camel.
The television star quipped that she had an 'amazing' experience at Giza amid the pyramids, picturesque locations, perfect weather and a lot more.
Hina and Rocky Jaiswal also celebrated the latter's birthday in Egypt. The lovebirds can be seen having a gala time as they pose amid the stunning location.
The 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' star opted for a beautiful red top and accessorised it with chunky neckpieces to rock her vacation look.
Hina's fashion game is on point in this all-blue outfit, which she has amped up with a cute yellow cap and a black and yellow sling bag.
Uploading the trail of these gorgeous pictures, Hina wrote, "Dreams, Mysteries, Memories".
Hina opted for a multicoloured coordinate set as she visited the Philae Temple in Egypt. She paired it up with white Gucci sneakers.
